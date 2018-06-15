Tecno Mobile brings gifts, surprises for customers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

TECNO Mobile celebrates Ramadan by offering its users special and exciting prizes through TECNO Ramadan offer from the 11th to 14th of June. Ramadan is not only a holy month, it is also a month of great rewards for the Pakistani community.

TECNO pays its respects to the month by hosting several campaigns every year to celebrate with the society and give value its loyal customers. TECNO expresses its deep care for them by offering valuable gifts/giveaways and big discounts.

This year, TECNO has decided to bring a unique and exciting activity to its customers, by allowing them to win giveaways and gifts through various outlets in their favorite malls and market places, in the major cities of Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Attock and Raiwind. These giveaways are bonuses for customers who purchase a TECNO product from such an outlet.

That’s not all of it either; to win more, all you have to do is get a snapshot of you at the event and upload on their own public social media profile along with the hash tag #WinWithTecno.

This simple yet elegant manner of participating will allow you to have a chance to win big at the end of Ramadan and even get a brand new Camon X!

TECNO MOBILE truly cares for its valued customers and loyal brand lovers. These campaigns are not only to give back to the community, but they also show how TECNO wants their Pakistani customers to feel truly enriched and happy this Ramadan. TECNO MOBILE is committed to benefiting the lifestyle of each and every one of its customers, by presenting pioneering technologies time and again and always coming up with other delightful offers and gifts.

As the holy month comes to an end, we see TECNO sharing with its users their social values, religious traditions and festivals, with as much enthusiasm as it deserves. That is what makes TECNO MOBILE a socially-embedded enterprise that is readily becoming the most successful technology brand around the world, while also winning numerous prestigious awards in Pakistan.