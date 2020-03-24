TECNO finally launches Camon 15 in Pakistan

TECNO, a global leading mobile phone brand has finally unpackedits most awaited CAMON 15in first everLive Broadcast event happened in different top notch media channels and was hosted by talented Juggan Kazim. Camon 15 is equipped with 48 MP Quad camera, Night lens perfect for night photography, 32 MP pop-up selfie cameraand advanced specs includes TAVIOS artificial technology.

Camon 15 launch event was recorded on 15 Marchand was broadcasted on Tier-1 TV and on more than 13 social media channels including YouTube and Facebook.

Mehwish Hayat was revealed as TECNO’s brand Ambassador at the event launch.The event was chaired by Tecno Pakistan General Manager – Creek Ma, along with the Sales Director – Adeel Tahir. All the key distributors of Tecno were also gathered in the launch ceremony!

Mr. Creek Ma, the General Manager of TECNO Mobiles was immensely pleased at the launch event: “On behalf of TECNO I thank you all too participate in this grand launch event of Camon 15. We have proudly extended our services in modernistic countries around the world. We believe in Localized Innovation through which we provide best products to our consumers by maintaining our commitments. TECNO works with the ideology of ‘Expect More’ and hence always thrives amongst its rivals”. Adeel Tahir gave a detailed presentation on some unique &astonishing features of Camon 15.