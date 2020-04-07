TECNO Camon 15 makes history with Guinness record

TECNO, a top-tier smartphone brand has successfully added another feather in its cap while making history with a new Guinness world record. In a recent mobile launch event in Nigeria, themed ‘Magic of the Unseen’ TECNO caught everyone by surprise, with the largest flipbook (2.2*2.2 wide printed picture) captured by the lens of TECNO Camon 15.

The largest flipbook displayed at the launch event is a compilation of the largest set of super clear images ever assembled, at almost 5 square meters. This flipbook is one of a kind, with 64 pages in total, and every single page size is 4.676 square meters (2.17*2.15meter), this makes a giant picture of 299.26 square meters in total. Isn’t it amazing?

TECNO’s flagship phone, Camon 15 with TAIVOS technology is pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. Its ultra-clear 48 MP Quad camera produces a brilliant high definition picture, even on zooming it to 8 x, every detail is perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

On this milestone achievement, General Manager of the brand, Creek Ma expressed his feelings, “This is just a beginning of setting a new record.

TECNO with the history of delivering unprecedented technology to its global users is striving hard to consolidate its position. TECNO has a promising future with a pledge to break more records in days to come.”