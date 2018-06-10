Technology: Threat to education

Education plays a vital role in every individual’s life but our youth is distancing itself from this precious jewel. However, the main culprit of this heinous crime is technology. It has corrupted our youth’s life. Both girls and boys are busy with their Smartphones all the time instead of attending teachers’ lectures and reading books in the library. They spend most of their time in cafeterias and bunk classes to skip lectures.

Boys are more prone to technology addiction as compared with girls. Girls are securing top positions in every field but boys are not showing enough interest in studies. From smart phone to digital gaming, boys tend to easily succumb to such distraction and subsequently lose interest in studies. This young generation is the future of our country, if they will indulge themselves in useless activities then how would they become successful in life?

Teachers are somehow responsible for this non serious attitude of today’s youth. Teachers must revise their curriculum to develop the interest of students.

RAJA HASSAN ZAMAN

Via email

