Technology shaping future of Islamic banking

Observer Report

Islamabad

The digital revolution is beginning to transform the Islamic banking sector, as seen by the launches of several digital-only Islamic banks. Tech is also disrupting the way the rest of the Islamic finance ecosystem operates, according to the Islamic Finance Development 2018 report.

The Islamic Finance Development Report 2018 shows that the global Islamic finance industry grew year-on-year by of 11% to US$ 2.4 trillion in assets in 2017 or by CAGR growth of 6% from 2012, based on figures reported for 56 countries, mostly in the Middle East and South and Southeast Asia.

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia remain the largest Islamic finance markets in terms of assets, while Cyprus, Nigeria and Australia saw the most rapid growth.

Malaysia, Bahrain and the UAE again led the 131 countries assessed in terms of the Islamic Finance Development Indicator score, which aggregates indicator scores for Quantitative Development, Knowledge, Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Awareness. The crowned emerging Islamic finance markets which had most improvements in their financial and supporting ecosystems include Iraq, Suriname, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Digitalization has emerged as a major trend across different sectors of the Islamic finance industry, just as it is similarly shaking up the global financial system. Taking into consideration the performance of each sector of the Islamic finance industry and the development of its surrounding ecosystem, the report sees potential for the industry to grow to US$ 3.8 trillion in assets by 2023 – an average projected growth of 10% per year.

The Islamic finance industry comprised 1,389 full-fledged Islamic financial institutions and windows. Islamic banking accounted for 71%, or US$ 1.7 trillion, of the industry’s total assets in 2017 – a CAGR of 5%. There is a continuing trend of consolidation within the Islamic banking industry, with some large mergers and acquisitions taking place in the biggest markets such as Malaysia and the GCC.

The digital revolution is beginning to transform the Islamic banking sector, as seen by the launches of several digital-only Islamic banks. For more traditional Islamic banks, the addition of digital-only subsidiaries can help them to increase their footprints in outside regions such as Europe or Africa.

Africa is a particular area of potential growth in Islamic banking, with banks continuing to open Islamic windows there and a growing number of governments allowing this to happen. The spread of Islamic banking in Africa follows the successful launches of several Islamic banking subsidiaries and windows in Morocco in 2017 and 2018.

Elsewhere in the Islamic finance industry, takaful grew by a CAGR of 6% by 2017 but remains miniscule at US$ 46 billion, accounting for just 2% of total assets.

As with Islamic banking, there is a trend of consolidation within the industry, and there is potential for added growth as Nigeria and the UK join the market. The other Islamic financial institutions (OIFI) sector grew by a CAGR of 5% to US$ 135 billion in 2017, accounting for 6% of total industry assets. This sector is particularly likely to see further digital transformation following the launch of Shariah-compliant crowd funding and cryptocurrency startups in recent years.

Islamic capital markets consisting of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, and Islamic funds outgrew Islamic financial institutions. Sukuk grew by a CAGR of 9% to US$ 426 billion in total sukuk outstanding as of 2017, amounting to 17% of total industry assets. Malaysia remains the largest sukuk market and now intends to open this market to retail investors as well as introducing a grant scheme for green sukuk issuers. However, Saudi Arabia is increasingly competing in terms of sukuk issuance. It issued a record US$ 26 billion in 2017, mostly domestic and international sovereign sukuk, and continued to issue during 2018.

Meanwhile, Islamic funds grew by a CAGR of 16% to US$ 110 billion, or 4% of total Islamic finance assets. Despite this, the sector remains highly concentrated in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, and despite strong demographics for investment in these countries, most Islamic funds remain small.

However, the digital revolution could change all this, particularly as roboadvisory and digital Islamic wealth management firms serve a greater number of affluent but not necessarily wealthy clients.

Share on: WhatsApp