Staff Reporter

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) addressing the inaugural session of a two day national seminar titled “Curriculum: Theory and Practice in Pakistan” said that technology must be utilized while making changes in curriculum at all levels of education.

He said that practical lives of all Muslims must be nurtured in the light Holy Quran. Two day seminar is being organized by Department of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus.

The organizers of the event maintained that event will also provide a platform for policy makers, curriculum developers, teachers and students to share their knowledge and experiences regarding curriculum reforms, while exploration of various ways to bridge the gaps is also the main theme of this seminar.

During 1st day of national seminar, Prof. Dr. Hashim Abbasi spoke on Curriculum reforms while, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences (IIUI), Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Director, Distance Education Directorate (IIUI) also spoke planning for prioritizing the educational needs of Pakistani nation and importance of need based curriculum for present era.