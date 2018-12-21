Technology ‘Make in Pakistan’

Khushnood Aftab

REVIVAL and rehabilitation of Pakistan’s economy have always been a challenge for every government. All previous governments have also been encouraging and urging the people, of all walks of life, to buy Pakistani solutions, so that the dependence on foreign solution lessens, local industry find an opportunity to flourish and burden on national exchequer is released.

This phenomenon is also used as a parameter to judge one’s loyalty and devotion to the homeland. Buying local solutions means supporting the local (Pakistani) industry, creating more wealth and more jobs. When we buy foreign solutions, we support the economy of respective countries. In his recent tweet to the nation, the President, Dr. Arif Alvi, has appealed to his fellow citizens to buy local solutions. In his tweet, he said: “In this time of crisis we must try to avoid luxury solution and avoidable imported purchases. If you put your mind to it, there is a long list of daily use imported solutions. This is what we must do together.”He tweeted on such an occasion when the rupee sank to 143 rupees against the dollar – on Friday, the 7th December 2018. This devaluation happened just a day after when PTI’s government was celebrating its 100 days in the office. In addition to that, the State Bank of Pakistan had also indirectly devalued the rupee several times. However, major hurdles, in making all governments’ efforts fruitful, are the import of solution from petroleum solutions to luxurious motor vehicles, to clothes, jewelry, and different accessories etc.

Leaders and the government functionaries also prefer to buy foreign solution and show off with pride. Information technology solutions have no exception. From a tiny mouse to the big servers and communication, solutions are imported. Local software houses are making their best to compete foreign solution. Anyhow, the situation has further deteriorated. The main reason that is presented by the purchasers of foreign solution is the quality. Unfortunately, none of the government institutions–responsible for maintaining quality at the manufacturing or selling stage – is performing its duty properly.

Further, there are trade and taxation policies making the local solutions costlier then foreign solution, forcing people to buy foreign solutions with quality. The whole world believes in the ‘leadership by example’. With all sincerity, if we really want the private sector to come forward and fulfill the government’s desires, all ministers, members of the national and provincial assemblies, and the Senate should prefer to buy the local solutions and show their pride in it. While making purchases, governments, at all levels, must also prefer local solutionover foreign solution for office use. For this purpose, all government tenders must clearly mention that local solutions are required and same will be preferred in the tender process.

Additionally, tax rates, on use of raw material, should be reduced to make the local solutions competitive and feasible for local manufacturers to use local raw material.

To make the local solutions more competitive, in the foreign markets, the Government should also give rebates, to all industries. As has already been stated, IT solution exports are now an integral part of our export activities and earning the foreign exchange, special incentives should be given to this industry. For countries like Pakistan and India, information technology solutions have already become an important source of earning foreign exchange. According to the report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies, India (NASSCOM), IT exports from India expected to grow 7-9 pc to $137 Billion during 2018-19. Our, Pakistan’s, IT industry has also shown its potential and our software houses are doing their best to gain substantial market share.

On the other hand, taxes on foreign solutions should be increased, at least for five years and local solutions providers should be encouraged by giving additional incentives, to include tax holidays. Additional benefits of promoting the local IT industry would also increase the employment opportunities in the country. In the field of IT, we need manpower from assembling of a CPU box to set up the IT complex. Besides that, knowledge about different facets of information technology will also spread rapidly. In case of hardware, we are totally dependent on the import of the same and that includes from a display card to complete IT setup. Suggested measures will encourage the local investors to invest in the essential manufacturing of IT solutions. Through the promotion of IT solutions, manufacturing in the country, we will be able to save millions of dollars on the imports of IT solutions.

Due to the availability of IT solutions, locally, it will definitely lower the cost of acquiring and implementing the IT technology in different manufacturing and trading concerns. Additional benefits that could be able to reap would be more IT penetration, more foreign investment, more freelancing exports, service, marketing, and other related industries will also grow.

—The writer is Chairman, Pakistan Computers Association (PCA), CEO of Viper Technology, Vice President, Intel Board of Advisers, Asia pacific & Japan, Chairman Standing Committee on IT, Business Processes & Outsourcing FPCCI, Founder member PCA, Karachi, member PASHA, KCCI, PSEB.

