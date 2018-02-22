Technology key to future of agriculture

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr. Yousaf Zafar has said that modern technology has a pivotal role in the future of agriculture sector in Pakistan. However, a lack of awareness and proper understanding of new technological advancements in this field continues to impede adoption.

Therefore, the role of our media, both electronic and print, is even more important in terms of carrying a pro technology message to the farmers, policy makers and the broader citizenry.”

These views were shared by Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr. Yousaf Zafar, while addressing journalists and media professionals at a workshop titled“ Future of Agriculture in Pakistan” organized by CropLife Pakistan.

CropLife Pakistan is part of a global federation of associations operating in 191 countries representing the plant science industry and advocates international developments with regards to crop protection, seeds and agricultural biotechnology.

Its primary aim is to promote and advocate approaches that enhance sustainable agriculture in the interests of farmers, governments, consumers and the environment

The main objective of the workshop was to build the capacity of mainstream media in understanding and articulating technological advancements in agriculture together with the potential benefit that can be gained from their adoption.

The workshop covered a wide array of technological developments, including those in crop biotechnology, robotics in precision agriculture and ICT integrated solutions for farmers.

In his introductory presentation, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Executive Director CropLife Pakistan, explained that growing population, climate change, scarcity of water and changing lifestyles continue to pose challenges to our food security.

Therefore, in order to address this emergent challenge, we need to promote sustainable means to grow food and embrace technological innovations that enable the same.

“This workshop for media professionals is part of CropLife Pakistan’s broader effort to create awareness and understanding of agriculture technologies. We hope this interaction provides the participants a fresh perspective and adds to their knowledge.

The speakers and experts on the occasion comprised of the keynote speaker, Dr. Yousaf Zafar, Chairman PARC, Dr. Muhamad Awais, Professor of Computer Science at LUMS, Sharjeel Murtaza, Project Director at Government of Punjab’s Agriculture Delivery Unit and Dr. Waseem Ul Hassan, Director General Department of Plant Protection.