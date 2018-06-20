Technology has become an integral part of our life. In many ways it makes life easier and more convenient for us, but in our increasingly technology driven world, many of us have become addicted to technology. The addiction of technological devices is on rise. A large number of people may have become addicted to their technological devices and are not able to make it through a day without their cell phones or other technological devices.

Although these devices were meant to make our life comfortable but there have been many problems to arise ranging from health risk, relationship problems, work interference etc. Parents find it difficult to control their children as they are in a way too busy with different electronic gadgets. Some people are addicted to Facebook and other social networking sites. They can’t resist themselves from checking these sites again and again. Technology addiction is far more dangerous than drugs and gambling addiction. Though technology changed our life for better living but it is also showing adverse effects on the other side.

HINA KARIM

Karachi

