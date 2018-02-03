Technocrats’ govt vs democracy

Prime Minister S. K Abbasi while inaugurating an Oil & Gas Project at Attock said that technocrats or undemocratic government cannot solve the problems of the nation. Only the democratic set up suits us. It is the people who should decide about the fate of the political parties. We need to weed out majority of the political and religious parties. We need to have two or three parties. Too many cooks spoil the broth. National agenda of progress and development should be moved forward.

I am sure that economists will agree with my assessment of economic situation of the country which has seen a lot of improvement. The representative parliamentary system suits us. However, law-makers have failed to streamline the system which depends on the strengthening of the institutions. We must empower the right man for the right job. Corruption has eroded the economy of the country. Pakistan is rich in natural resources. All that we need is to explore and use them for the benefit of the people. Political and economic stability depends on each other. We cannot attain one without the other. We should strengthen our parliamentary democratic system instead of experimenting with technocratic or non-democratic government.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

