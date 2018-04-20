Techno Engineering plans big for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Techno Engineering has announced to bring mega investment into Pakistan by setting up international special economic zones in Makhad and Pindigheb for which it has purchased plots measuring 1250 acres each beside western CPEC route passes through the landholding.

This was announced by Abid Ali – CEO, Techno Engineering Services (Pvt.) Ltd. during an exclusive meeting with the prime minister Shahid Khaqan Ababsi here at his office. He thoroughly briefed the PM about the company’s development projects in Pakistan. He informed that these zones will be affiliated with other special economic zones of the Middle East and Europe.

The CEO presented a detailed document to the PM over the special economic zones to attract foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, engineering & construction, electronics, food & beverage and IT and logistics.

The prime minister welcomed Techno and its international partners setting up the two SEZs; he assured full assistance in this regard and explained the BOI was set up for the facilitation of investors in Pakistan. The prime minister hoped to see the rapid development of the two special economic zones and hoped to attract more FDI due to the investor-friendly policies of the government.

Abid Ali further told the PM that Techno intends to produce upto 350 megawatts of electricity that would contribute to mitigating energy crisis in addition to launching a host of other development projects in Pakistan. He also signaled the PM regarding his intention to enter the E&P sector in Pakistan alonwith their international joint venture partners.

Accompanied by the CEO, Arslan Ali, Director Techno Engineering during his briefing to the PM told that the company was already operating a state-of-the-art abattoir/slaughterhouse in Makhad and are also building the Sialkot to Lahore motorway. The company has also made the landmark pipeline to the mid-country refinery PARCO in Muzaffargarh Pakistan operated by Total Parco. Arslan Ali further told that they are actively looking at a number of blocks and are encouraged with the current regulator DGPC and the investor-friendly policies of the government of Pakistan.