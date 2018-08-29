Technical writing workshop held at PCRWR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with Charles Sturt University, Australia has organized a three days’ workshop on technical writing on 28-30 August, 2018. The workshop was inaugurated by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik and Acting Australian High Commissioner, H.E. Brek Bately. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Secretary MoST remarked that present water crisis demands for enhanced knowledge to tackle these issues. It is fortunate to have very strong partnership between Australia and Pakistan in water resources management and agriculture. The Acting Australian High Commissioner urged that capacity building would be a key component in all support programs of Australia for Pakistan. Effective communication skills are essential to convince the decision makers. Chairman PCRWR, Dr. Mirza Habib Ali, emphasized that technical writing skills were essential for engineers and scientists. Dr. Catherin Allan from Charles Sturt University said that the workshop would be focused on learning how to put scientific data in context and drive key messages for different stakeholders.

Share on: WhatsApp