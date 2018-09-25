Technical work skills to make women economically sound: Mazari

Staff Reporter

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Monday. First secretary in Japan embassy Takahiro Tamura was also present on the occasion. Besides, Secretary Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, high officials of the ministry were also among the attendants.

They discussed the matters related to the mutual relations and cooperation for the protection of human rights including the rights of women and children. During the meeting, Shireen Mazari also raised the issue of the Japanese-India civil nuclear deal. Ambassador Takashi Kurai said we are eager to collaborate for the protection of human rights and showed his interest especially in non-formal education for adults.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari apprised the Ambassador about the steps which the government has taken for the protection of human rights and informed him about the facilities provided to women including Women shelter adding that there is a need to further provide them technical work skills to make them economically sound.

She said we are enthusiastic to work collectively to further promote this relation particularly for the protection of human rights. Japanese Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the incumbent government for the protection of Human Rights in the country and assured his full support in this regard. Dr Mazari also sent her congratulations to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his re-election again.

