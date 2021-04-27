Technical team formed to rehabilitate Steel Mill Oxygen Plant

A four-member technical team has been constituted on the instructions of the federal government to rehabilitate the Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen plant, it was learnt on Tuesday.

Chief Executive of Pakistan Steel Brig. (Retd) Shujaa Hassan will also be part of the team, which will look into rehabilitation of the oxygen plant to meet the demand for oxygen in the country, according to sources.

Engineering Development Board’s K.B. Ali will also be among the members of the technical team.

The team is expected to visit today to conduct a preliminary review of the Pakistan Steel oxygen plant.

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases in third wave of the disease the the country needs of more oxygen production to meet the increasing need.

According to sources, the plant has been closed since 2015 but all its facilities are available and very few equipment will be required to be imported for bringing it to the operational mode.

After the initial assessment, a report will be prepared and submitted to the government for revival of the oxygen production facility.