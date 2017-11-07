Technical, professional education key for efficient workforce: CM

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Monday said technical and professional education is key for an efficient workforce to be the launching pad for industrialization and economic growth of the province. He made a number of decisions for construction of buildings for vocational training centers both for women and men, the shifting of TEVTA head office to Hayatabad, construction of Aircraft Hanger, and transfer of 384 kanal of land for PAF Air University, in a high level meeting here at Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Air Commodore Muhammad Amin, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar and other high ups. The meeting made a number of decisions including transfer of 384 kanal provincial government land to PAF for Air University on lease. The Chief Minister issued a number of directives in this regard and directed the SMBR to finalize the leasing formalities. He also directed the Secretary Planning and Development and Communication and Works Departments to revise the PC-I for the construction of Air Hanger for the KP Government.

He also constituted a committee comprising Principal Advisor to CM KP on technical training aviation and Commissioner Peshawar to be headed by Secretary Industries to look into the proposal for the Housing of the TEVTA headquarter and submit recommendations on two options that was shifting of co-located GTVC (women) to GPI (Women) Hayatabad building and posting the surplus manpower to nearby institutes.

The Chief Minister directed the DC Nowshera to prepare necessary documentations for the transfer of available land to KP TEVTA for the construction of building for vocational training center women Nowshera. The encroached land should be cleared and the summary should be processed in this regard.

He also approved the transfer of Ceramic Training Center Akora Khattak to KP TEVTA which should be used for GTVC (B) Jehangira.—APP