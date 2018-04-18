Technical education key to uplift: Chairperson PBTE

Chairperson Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE), Yasmin Meher-un-Nisa has emphasized the need of technical education saying that the technical education is necessary for development of any society. She said that unemployment can be reduced by using technical education and it is need of the hour to upgrade the curriculum with the time.

She expressed these views while addressing the annual ceremony of Abbas College of Technology (ACT) held at Jinnah Hall here on Tuesday. Principal Government Vocation Training Institute (GVTI) Dew Samaj Road, Saima Choudhry, Major (R) Naeem Khalid Administrator Anjuman Madrasat ul Banat, Secretary PBTE Imtiaz Nazeer, Deputy Secretary PBTE Salman, Project Director ACT Shahid Jahangir, Senior Faculty Member Government College of Technology Women Ms. Fouzia, Senior Officer PBTE Shabbir, Admin Officer ACT Mrs. Nadia Shahid, Malik Jamil from TEVTA, staff ACT and large number of students also joined the ceremony.

Yasmin Meher-un-Nisa, Saima Choudhry, Naeem Khalid and other guests distributed shields and prizes among position holder students and college staff. Projects made by students were also placed in hall. Students played drama regarding safety precautions.

Addressing the ceremony, Shahid Jahanir said that ACT is playing important role in skills development of youth of area because to seek job without technical education is much difficult.

He further said that ACT is paying special attention at the character building of students because the most important thing is the character of the man.—INP

