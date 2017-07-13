In the modern times of technological innovations and advancements, the importance of equipping the youth with technical education and imparting training to them in different skills, professions and trades cannot be under-estimated in any manner. With their hands technically strong and intelligence, the youth can venture into different modern technological fields and show their talents here, there and everywhere. It is good to note that in view of increasing demand for skilled and technically strong hands, Punjab government is going to establish University of Technical and Vocational Education in Lahore.

The University is being established by the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, popularly known as TEVTA, in close collaboration with Tanjin University of Technical Education China and is one of the positive outcomes of the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif there a couple of months back. According to the reports, a delegation of the Tanjin University of Technical Education has visited Lahore and held talks with TEVTA officials to give final touches to the arrangements in this regard. The Technical University so being established is to start admission by October 2017 as directed by the CM.

The University will initially offer 6 to 9 degree programmes to 2200 students including BSc Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Automobile, Information Technology, Architecture and Textile Designing. It is appreciable that the new University will be providing opportunities to the youth not only of Punjab but also all over Pakistan to get technical and vocational training and afterwards show their mastery and excellence in different technical fields within/outside Pakistan. Indeed, it is a step in the right direction.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

Related