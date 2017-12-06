Technical college students also to get laptops, prizes

Staff Reporter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that the Authority will award laptops and other prizes to 600 outstanding students of more than 400 technical colleges, located across Punjab. While addressing a meeting here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat, Irfan Qaiser said that a meeting has decided that those who will get good percentage in the board examinations will be rewarded.

These rewards will be laptop for toppers and other cash prizes for other position holders and students passing exams with good percentage, he added.

Irfan said that awards will be given to 252 students of Diploma in Associate Engineering (DAE) which is being offered in 28 trades, 126 students of two years diploma program, 108 students of one-year diploma, 72 students of two-year vocational diploma and 36 students of one-year vocational diploma. He also announced that students grabbing top three positions in PBTE annual examination will be awarded special prizes.

Chairman TEVTA said that during the last three years, the number of TEVTA graduates remained 200,000 per year, which is highest in South Asia.