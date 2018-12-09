Tech, vocational education

In 2008, Sindh government took a practical step to start imparting Technical and Vocational trainings all over the province to equip youth with employment skills. This programme was appreciated and in 2012 Japan provided million of rupees through World Bank while in 2013 World Bank itself started giving loans to run this programme at a larger scale.

This programme ran successfully and met all the targets given by World Bank to train certain number of youth in different phases of training. World Bank inspiring from this programme started similar programmes in India and Afghanistan. Present government has also shown determination to carry on such training programmes all over Pakistan to train & equip youth to get decent employment or to start a business and credit goes to provincial government, which started such a wonderful programme.

FAISAL ANSAR??

Karachi??

