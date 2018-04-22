Tech rally boosts US stocks, Netflix surges

New York

Wall Street stocks powered higher on strong corporate earnings, with a blowout report from Netflix igniting a rally in technology shares. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 percent to close the day at 7,281.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent to end at 24,786.63, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent to 2,706.39. Streaming company Netflix surged more than nine percent after announcing it added 7.4 million new subscribers in the past quarter as net income grew 63 percent to $290 million. Other large technology companies also enjoyed big advances, including Amazon, which won 4.3 percent and Google-parent Alphabet, which added 3.5 percent. Analysts said strong results gave the market the impetus to shift its fixation from trade war fears and other problems. —AFP