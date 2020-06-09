Tech firms join ACCA’s EP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has recently awarded a number of leading technology companies in Pakistan its coveted ‘Approved Employer’ status recognising employers’ quality staff training and development. Technology companies that have recently attained ACCA Approved Employer status under different streams include leading organisations such as Daraz.pk, CarFirst, Cheetay Logistics, Folio3 Private Limited, and Punjab Information Technology Board. “We strongly feel that the emerging sector in Pakistan has a great potential to create jobs and improve exports. ACCA remains committed to supporting the tech industry and we’re closely working with all the players in this ecosystem to ensure these companies have access to ACCA’s world-class resources and the future-ready talent to support their growth ambitions.” – Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan. ACCA has been actively involved in the innovation value chain in the country promoting emerging sectors such as shared service centres.