Tech-based system to be introduced to improve power efficiency: Awais

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari has said that the government, after getting successes in power generation, is now focusing on improving the performance of distribution companies.

In an interview, he said a technology based system will be introduced to bring improvement in efficiency of power producing and distribution companies.

The Minister said the government is about to start accountability process in distribution companies and non-performing companies will be shown the door.

He said the government has exposed over-billing by power distributing companies of four to eight billion rupees in last two months.

Awais Leghari said power supply will not be increased in the areas having high power theft rate.

Orignally published by NNI