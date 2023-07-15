LAHORE – The teaser of highly anticipated Pakistani movie ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ has been released on YouTube.

Usman Mukhtar and Sanam Saeed are playing lead roles in the movie also featuring stars like Adnan Siddiqi, Ali Kazmi, Sana Fakhar, Manzar Sehbai and Simi Raheel.

Usman Mukhtar has also updated his fans regarding the latest development on his Instagram account.

The teaser has clearly communicated to the movie lovers that cinematography, sound effects and suspense was the focus of the highly anticipated film.

Umro Ayyar is a famous character in classic fiction Dastan-e-Amir Hamza,

A VR Chili Production directed by Azfar Jafri, the movie is likely to be released on local circuit in near future.