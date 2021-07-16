Teaser of Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly’s Rafta Rafta breaks the internet

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has dropped the teaser of his upcoming music video with country’s star singer Arif Aslam, enthralling the fans eagerly waiting for the video.

The Yeh Dil Mera star took to Instagram and shared the teaser that begins with the soothing music while both stars standing in an areas surrounded by mountains.

The teaser of Rafta Rafta has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it was shared online as it has received more than 280 thousand likes.

Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, and directed by Hassam Baloch, the video will be released on July 21.