Teams to moniter private schools role

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chief Executive Officer Educatiin Attock Nisar Ahmad taking notice of the violation of the orders of Punjab govt , has formulated monitoring teams to point out those private schools not observing summer vacation and receiving monthly fee for three months in advance.

This step has been taken after receiving complaints at a large scale from different areas of the district.

CEO Education Attock while talking to newsmen said that all the assistant education officers will visit private schools in their respective areas and will submit a report regarding those schools challenging the writ of the govt.

He said that registration of all such schools not obeying the orders of Punjab govt will be cancelled forthwith.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat has lauded the performance of the Attock Education department for obtaining 4th position in the Provincial ranking. He said this while addressing education department officers.