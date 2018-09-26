The 14th Asia cup cricket is going on in the UAE. The performance of Pakistan cricket team against arch rival India in this UNIMONI Asia cup has disappointed spectators so far. Although Pakistani fans had expected too much from the national cricket team but the team went completely ineffective to perform well in both matches against India. The skipper Sarfraz Ahmed led team lost a group as well as super four matches to arch rivals by 8 and 9 wickets respectively. Indian team has beaten Pakistan in all the departments.

The batting and fielding of national cricket team was not too good. The Pakistani openers and middle order batsmen except Shoaib Malik failed to give tough time to the opposition. The fear of defeat rather than playing fearless cricket remained one of the causes of team’s failure. However, the questions can also be raised on Sarfraz’s captaincy. The PCB should take immediate notice of team management and the captain regarding bad performance of Pakistan cricket team against arch rivals India.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

