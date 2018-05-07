Teams constituted to resolve environmental problems

Staff Reporter

Environmental Protection Department(EPD) would carry out survey of 337 steel melting furnaces causing heavy emission of smoke in the city.

According to EPD sources here on Sunday that nine teams have been constituted to carry out the survey of Industrial Estate of nine towns of the city in first stage.

EPD has also constituted a special ‘Vigilance Cell’ to address the Environmental pollution issues caused by the steel melting furnaces and smoke-emitting factories, sources said.

They said that these teams will carry out the raids on the factories, violating the law, adding the vigilance teams will determine the causes of Industrial pollution and environmental status of the area.

In next stage, vigilance cell will raid on re-rolling mills, flour mills, oil and ghee, marble cutting and polishing, pharmaceuticals, galvanizing and metal working and engineering units, on the reports of these teams, sources further said. A noted Dr Tehseen Riaz said that smoke and smog from factories was representing an existential threat to both environment and human health.

He said that reduction in the level of toxic emissions from industrial processes could be controlled through utilizing modern technologies to capture them before the chemicals enter Earth’s atmosphere.