Teams constituted to improve traffic flow

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Security/Traffic Islamabad, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan has directed SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid to constitute three teams to improve the traffic flow in the federal capital.

According to details, SSP traffic, Farooq Rashid has constituted three different teams including citizen patrolling social media and education teams on the directions of DIG traffic to improving traffic flow.

The teams will guide citizens about the traffic rules and create awareness among masses about road safety. The Education Team will gather complete information about under age drivers, one-wheeler and motorcyclists without helmets.—APP

