Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have confirmed the squads which will take on each other at the Bugti Stadium in an exhibition match.

The T20 game will take place on February 5th, a date deliberately chosen to honour Kashmir Day.

Bugti Stadium was in the running to be a fifth venue for the upcoming PSL 8 before the idea had to be dropped. Najam Sethi was adamant about staging at least one game in Balochistan so an idea of an exhibition game germinated.

Meanwhile PCB, despite recalling Pakistani players from the Bangladesh Premier League for this match, decided to extend the return date to February 8th for players who have not made the following list.

Gladiators Team to face Zalmi in the exhibition match:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal, Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Umair Bin Yousuf, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi Team:

Babar Azam (c), HaseebUllah Khan, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sufyan Muqeem, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Irshad, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Amir Jamal, and Usama Mir.

The exhibition game will serve as an amuse-bouche before PSL season 8 commences on February 13th.