Team USA outclassed Italy in the final of the United Cup to win the inaugural edition of the tournament at Ken Roswell Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Francis Tiafoe and Madison Keys all won their respective matches as the USA blanked the Italians 4-0.

Frtiz clinches United Cup for Team USA:

With Pegula winning 6-2, 6-4 against Martina Trevisan and Tiafoe getting the better of Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 0-0 (retd), the pressure was once again on Fritz to deliver the final blow for team USA.

The world no 9 delivered yet again beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) in a nail-biting duel between two of the biggest hitters on the ATP Tour to give his side a 3-0 insurmountable lead.

Berrettini, who had previously beaten Top 10-ranked Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz earlier in the event kept up with the American, denying him 9 break point chances.

However, the reigning Indian Wells champion found extra gear during the tiebreaks to triumph.

Berrettini managed to save the first championship point in the second-set tie-break by crushing a forehand winner before Fritz won a gruelling rally to seal the contest after two hours and 16 minutes.

His win sparked wild celebrations from Team USA.

With the win already in the bag, Madison Keys defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-2 to make it 4-0 in favour of the champions.

Keys and Tiafoe both finished their United Cup campaign with a perfect 5-0 record while Pegula and Fritz both ended with a 4-1 record.

Team USA finished the United Cup with a combined record of 22-2.