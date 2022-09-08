Team USA for the Presidents Cup has been announced with team captain Davis Love III confirming six more names for the upcoming tournament in Charlotte.

Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Cameron Young are the six players chosen for the competition as Team USA looks to continue its dominance of the Presidents Cup with a ninth straight win.

Will Zalatoris was a surefire pick but was out of consideration following his withdrawal from the 2022 Tour Championship due to two herniated discs in his back.

Homa, Horschel, Morikawa, and Young will be making their Presidents Cup debuts at Quail Hollow Club joining The Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Sam Burns who all qualified automatically.

The combined average age of the squad comes to 29.6 years old, making it the youngest lineup in team history.

The September 20th to 25th event is in the final stages with both the teams now announced. The last Presidents Cup event ran in 2019 as the 2021 edition was potponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson, and Fred Couples will serve as Love’s assistant captains for the tournament.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial clash between an all-American team and an international squad (excluding players from Europe).

The international team suffered a detrimental blow recently with Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann defecting to LIV Golf, rendering them ineligible for selection.