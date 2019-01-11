Team Trump’s huge favour to Erdogan

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

ONLY Donald Trump has the intellect advanced enough to understand precisely what he means in his often elliptical tweets. Others simply cannot get their hands around the delicate nuances of meaning that suffuse in a subtle fashion the crisp and often salty words uttered for posterity by the Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces and indeed the entire US Government. Among his most consequential remarks were those that gave notice of what sounded like an immediate pullout of US forces from Syria. Subsequently, the safety and security of the Kurds was left to the President of Turkey, R T Erdogan, whose feelings for that persecuted ethnic group are mixed at best. Lastly, President Trump expressed complete confidence that what he saw as the remnants of Daesh (ISIS) would be dealt with expeditiously and effectively by Turkish forces functioning under the control of Erdogan. However, after looking at the statements of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as National Security Adviser John Bolton, it is clear that such a literal interpretation of Trump’s expressive language may lead to incorrect inferences.

After all, President Erdogan has never hidden his intention to finish off the very Kurdish forces that have emerged (or had, pre-Trump) as the most loyal allies of US forces in the common struggle against what has been named ISIS. To the current President of Turkey, the Kurdish units armed by the US in order to do battle against ISIS need to be neutralised before any serious offensive against ISIS can get carried out. Going by newspaper headlines as well as embedded NATO media (which is overwhelmingly favourable to most of Erdogan’s point of view), the Turkish military has scored speedy successes in any battle against Daesh. Close examination reveals that such apparent victories have been achieved through renaming ISIS units as parts of the “freedom fighters” battling the Kurds, the Shia, the Christians, moderate Sunnis and of course those forces commanded by President Bashar Al-Assad of Syria. Aware that Turkish forces will show extreme solitude towards them, such units have melted into the not very dissimilar groups mentored by Turkey, Qatar and a few other big players in the squalid conflict that has permanently destroyed Syria and shattered the lives of at least twelve million citizens of that country permanently.

It would have been folly to entrust the fate of the Kurds to Turkish forces, so it is a welcome revelation by Pompeo and Bolton that such was not the intention of Donald Trump. Initially, this columnist believed that General Flynn, the former US National Security Advisor whose partiality to Erdogan has been on display, may have influenced Trump into making a move that would have sacrificed the interests of the most loyal of US non-conventional allies in the Middle East. Not that either Bolton or Pompeo will be able to convince the Kurds (who like most of us are unable to decipher the finer meanings of Trumpspeak the way Bolton and Pompeo can) that they may have made an error of substantial magnitude in believing that sustained and sincere devotion to the same tactical causes as US forces was the correct course to follow. While Moscow has on occasions parlayed Assad’s interests in order to get concessions from the NATO allies (always failing to), overall Vladimir Putin has shown Moscow to be a much more reliable friend of whichever power it allies with than Washington. According to Erdogan, “there is no difference between ISIS and the Kurdish forces”. Indeed, that the latter are even more a threat to orderly society. There must be weighty reasons why the President of Turkey has reached such a conclusion.

Should US forces attempt to thus push Kurdish groups into collective suicide, it is certain that these very fighters would resist in force any joint US-Turkish effort to disarm them preparatory to the takeover of the territory controlled by them by Wahabbi groups into which ISIS elements have entered in profusion. The theology, the methodology, the way of life of the Kurds is entirely different from that of ISIS, and it is a unique worldview that considers the two of them to be similar. Coming to Trump, it is astonishing that the CIA, the Defence Intelligence Agency and other snoop units did not tell the President of the US about the difference, or that the White House staff failed to ensure that Trump expressed his intentions in language that has shattered in the manner of broken glass public trust within a sensitive region of the reliability of Washington as a security partner. The speedy withdrawal of US forces from Syria and indeed Afghanistan is a policy that ranks among the most destructive to overall US interests, and it is welcome that Bolton and Pompeo have been able to decipher and publicly announce that such was not the intention of the Commander-in-Chief of US forces, but that what President Trump meant was that Kurdish forces have to be protected and not disarmed, and that they remain tasked with keeping separate Turkish forces and their auxiliaries from Kurdish units that the former eek to defeat and destroy.

Leaders need to be careful of what they wish for. There are instances where such desires, if they come true, will result in disaster, Adolf Hitler dreamt long and eagerly of waging war with the USSR,and finally realised this desire in 1941. Within months, it was clear that Operation Barbarossa, the war on Russia, would be the death knell of the National Socialist German Workers Party regime in Berlin. Wisely, UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill overcame his distaste of communism and declared himself an ally of Stalin. Soon joined by President Roosevelt of the US, among the most visionary world leaders, the alliance soon took the initiative against Hitler and his SS gangs. Should there be an attack against the Kurds by the forces armed and funded by Qatar and Turkey, the result would be a war that would create misery on a Yemen scale within months. Keeping Turkish forces away from the Kurds is the biggest favour being done by the Trump Administration to President Erdogan.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

