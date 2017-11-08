Team PSO sweeps Gomal Zam Dam Jeep Race

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The country’s leading oil marketing company Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in continuation of its support for motor sports in the country has sponsored yet another thrilling motor sports event, ‘Pakistan Motor Rally’ which was being organized by Pakistan Army from October 21, 2017 to commemorate 70 years of Pakistan’s Independence.

The rally goes across the country starting from the mountains of Khunjerab and ending at the coast of Gwadar.

Pakistan Motor Rally is an initiative of the Pakistan Army aimed to promote adventure sports in Pakistan, showcase tourism potential and highlight the cultural heritage and sports talent in the country. The rally is divided into four segments; Khunjerab to Islamabad, D. I. Khan to Gomal Zam Dam, Quetta to Gwadar and Karachi to Gwadar. PSO powered the rally by providing the participating vehicles its high quality fuel brands Altron Premium, Altron X High Performance and Action+Diesel.

Ten PSO branded vehicles participated in the GomalZam Dam Jeep Race part of the rally out of which five vehicles successfully clinched top positions. Babar Khan and Zafar Khan bagged first positions in the A-Stock Category and D-Prepared Category respectively. GoharSangi secured second position in C-Prepared Category whereas Iftekhar Ahmed and Noman Ahmed stood third in the A & D Stock Categories respectively. Team PSO will also be participating in the remaining segments of the rally.

By supporting sporting communities and promoting such events, the company has created loyalty with motor sport lovers and will continue do so. Pakistan Motor Rally has become a key attraction to thousands of motor sports enthusiasts from all over the country and is expected to go a long way in reviving tourism in the country.