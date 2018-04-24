Team of senior management course visits P&D

Staff Reporter

A delegation of 23rd Senior Management Course Officers, National Institute of Management Peshawar, visited the Punjab Planning & Development (P&D) Department for attending their assignments on official course tour, here on Monday.

Punjab Member (Education) P&D Khalid Sultan, chairing the session, briefed the guest participants about the Development Infrastructure, working of P&D Department, development projects being run by the government in the Punjab province, clean drinking water project, Land Record Management project, E-Stamping project, Nutrition & other different development activities across the Punjab. All members P&D also gave presentations on their respective development sectors in Punjab. Member Health Dr Shabana Haider highlighted the nutrition issues relating to stunt growth in children and precautionary steps taken by the Punjab government for controlling the disease. The chair, Khalid Sultan, Member (Education) P&D, also highlighted the activities going on in educational development sector while Dr Abid Bodla Member (ID) also briefed the participants on infrastructure development projects in the province.

Akbar Ali Khan, Additional Director Staff, National Institute of Management Peshawar, Joint Chief Economist P&D Dr Amanullah, Deputy Secretary (Establishment) Altaf Baloch, Sr Chief (Transport/ Urban Development) Iftikhar Ali Shami, Chief Agriculture Dr Ashraf, Chief IT Shahid Farooq, Chief Consultancy Ikram-ul-Haq Alvi and other relevant officials attending the briefing session.