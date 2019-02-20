Team Jubilee Life wins IAP tournament 2019

Karachi

Team Jubilee Life recently won the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) Tape Ball Cricket Tournament 2019 held at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. The final game was played between Habib Insurance and Jubilee Life Insurance.

Sixteen teams from the insurance sector participated in this tournament with Jubilee Life emerging undefeated throughout the tournament with the best bowling and batting statistics.Mr. Ibad Anis of Jubilee life received the Orange Cap for the being the leading run scorer and Mr. Junaid Ansari of Jubilee life received the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket taker of the tournament.

At the occasion, Mr. SohailFakhar, Group Head – Corporate Business, Marketing and Administration, Jubilee Life Insurance said “The cricket tournament promoted physical exercise and mental engagement among participants. Members of the industry came together to participate in an activity that encouraged team-building, and in the process they also enjoyed one of the most loved sports of the country. We congratulate Team Jubilee Life who performed superbly at the tournament and came out as the victor.”—PR

