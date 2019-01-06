Team India hire services of Pakistani pace bowlers to emulate Aussie attacks

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

If Team India could post the respectable total (622 /7 d) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), credit should also go to three Pakistani bowlers (Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf and Abbas Baloch), who gave Kohli’s men the much needed net practice before the Test.

Behind the scenes it was the work of an Indian Australian coach Sanjiv Dubey, who happens to be the friend of Team India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

“I didn’t have anything to do directly with the team but this was an outside support which I could help the team”, Dubey, who runs a professional cricket academy in Sydney, said over telephone.

“Professional teams prepare as close to what is expected on the match day, and Harris and Salman who bowl consistently above 145kms per hour was something Virat and co. would have appreciated”, he added.

Haris Rauf and Salman Irshad (he is regular at the PSL (Pakistan Super league) play in Pakistan and both are set to represent Lahore Qalandars team in PSL this season.

“It was a life-time opportunity for our bowlers to bowl at Virat Kohli”, LQ’s Chief, Sameen Rana, speaking from Dubai, said.

Interestingly, Abbas Balcoch, (born in Pakistan but now plays professional cricket in Australia) was hired to face Starc with ease by the Indian team management.

“To emulate Mitchell Strac, I bowled at the nets”, the 29-year-old Abbas said.

And remember Starc could claim only Rahane’s wicket in 26 overs. “Kohli and Ravi Shastri, who were watching our bowling from the opposite ends appreciated our efforts. I was honoured and it was my pleasure and dream came true to bowl at Kohli”, Abbas signed off.

