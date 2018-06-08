Team formed to probe lynching of man after declaring him dacoit: DPO

Khanewal

A police team, headed by DSP Mian Channu, would investigate lynching of a man after being declared a dacoit by a group of people in Chabb Kalan police area of tahsil Mian Channu, district Khanewal, on June 3 last, DPO Rizwan Gondal said. Liaquat Ali Daha was severely injured by a group of people in the presence of others with clubs and hatchets at Chabb Kalan police area.

Liaquat, however, succumbed to his injuries later and, according to SHO of Chabb Kalan, Haji Muhammad Bakhsh, an FIR was registered against the deceased and his injured friend Fayyaz Ahmad on the report of one of the mob persons, Mazhar Hussain. The situation, however, took a new on June 6, after the media shared video clips of the attack on Liaquat and the interviews of his parents.

This prompted Chab Kalan police to receive application from Liaquat’s brother Aurangzeb and register their counter version regarding the killing of his brother. DPO Gondal condemned the incident and said that no one could be allowed to take the law into their hands. They should have waited for the police instead of killing Liaquat. The DPO said that all the accused shown holding hatchets in the video had been arrested.

He said that the counter version of deceased Liaquat’s relative had been made part of the case file. He said that he had also met the parents of deceased Liaquat Wednesday last and assured them of full support in investigations and asked them to inform him in case of any objections over the process. SHO Chabb Kalan said that three accused including Mazhar Hussain have been arrested. When asked about their initial investigation into whether the murder was outcome of some enmity, he said that Homicide wing of Mian Channu would be better placed to answer adding that the case file would be sent to them on Friday, June 8.

The video clip showed Liaquat lying on the ground in severely injured condition and trying to put together his both hands as if asking the accused to spare him. A video clip of the deceased’s mother showed her crying and saying his son was slaughtered and police did not listen to them. Another video clip showed his father telling media that the accused had beaten up his son brutally and the SHO did not listen to him. The SHO even got the gate of police station closed when he went there to file complaint. He said that there was allegation of deceased’s son’s involvement in a goat theft. People of the area said that instead of taking action against the accused police registered FIR against the deceased and his friend. They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and Caretaker Prime Minister to take notice of the incident.—APP