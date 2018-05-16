Team excited for Street Child Football World Cup 2018 final: Captain

Moscow

Muhammad Abdullah, captain of the team representing Pakistan at the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 said that his team is excited to win the final match of the tournament.

Pakistan booked their place in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 after edging out Indonesia 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final held in Russia on Monday.

“With the nation’s prayers and our players’ hard work, our team has reached the final. If the nation keeps praying and the boys show some resolve, we will hopefully win the final and give Pakistan a new gift,” said the Pakistan team’s coach.

“The whole team is excited and we hope to win and raise the Pakistan flag at the international level,” Abdullah told a private TV while adding that the team’s morale was high and that they were in a positive frame of mind after yesterday’s victory against Indonesia.

“We congratulate the whole nation on winning the semi final of the Street Child Football World Cup 2018,” the captain said. More than 200 street-connected children from across the world have come together in Russia for their own boys and girls international football tournaments — comprising 12 teams in boys and girls category.

The Street Child World Cup uses the power of football to raise awareness and tackle the widespread stigma faced by street-connected children, inspiring countries, governments and communities to better protect, respect and support street-connected children worldwide. The Street Child World Cup is held in the host country of FIFA World Cup a month before the main event to highlight the global social issue of childhood vagrancy.—Agencies