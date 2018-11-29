Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

The Spirit Of Islam

Syed Asad Hussain

ALMIGHTY Allah says in Quran: “You have an excellent model in the messenger of Allah, for all who put their hope in Allah and the Last Day and remember Allah much” (Surah Al-Ahzab). Every person has a favourite personality and as well as an ideal. Like this I also have a favourite person and he is my ideal too. I follow him and I try to follow him. The personality I am talking about is our lovely Holy Prophet (PBUH), for whom the world is created. In a Hadees Allah says to Hazrat Adam AS “If Muhammad (PBUH) would not be created you also not be created.” When he was young he was famous for his honesty and truthfulness. Allah sent him to teach people and to show them the right path, when he was 40 years old he was rewarded with the throne of Prophet. Now, the question arises here that either we are true followers of Holy Prophet or not? If we were his true followers, we would not have so many crises in dealing with each other, especially those we differ with, and our manners on the streets and in society as well.

It was the Prophet (PBUH), who said: “The believers with the most perfect faith are those with the most perfect conduct and manners. And the best ones amongst you are those who are best to their families” Now the question is, do most Muslims today follow these high standards with their families, friends along with relatives or not? If we were his true followers, we would discuss our collective problems and future plans in a calm and counselling way, and would never allow the rule of force, aggression or dictatorship to prevail in the society. Allah Almighty described true believers, the followers of the Last Prophet (PBUH), in Quran as those‘who (conduct) their affairs by mutual consultation” (42:38) It is pertinent to mentioned here that if we were his true followers, we would be extremely kind to our neighbours, Muslims and non-Muslims, and would be a caring society where the weak and poor are taken care of, and none would be left to sleep on the street, or starve to death in countries like Somalia, and children would not die due to lack of food at places like Thar (Sindh). After all, it was our beloved Prophet who said: “A man is not a believer who fills his stomach while his neighbour is hungry”

Righteousness was another principle that can also be presented as a feature of his character. Hazrat Ali (AS) said: “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was one of the most righteous messengers of Allah.” Righteousness plays a vital role to reduce desires and produce purity in one’s actions. This is what the Last Prophet (PBUH) did throughout his life. In every walk of life and in every role which he played — as leader, husband, father, relative, friend — his example is the best example. He married, had a family and lived and worked as a trader among his people. He faced personal problems, poverty, hunger and the harshest of conditions. He treated his enemies with great patience, showed them mercy and ensured that prisoners of war were taken care of. He instructed people to be kind to all living beings and use resources wisely. Muslims around the world love the Prophet and consider his Sunnah as binding upon them. They need to ponder whether this desire to match him should be reflected in honesty, kindness and compassion, or in processions, rhetorical speeches and slogans. Indeed, would our Prophet not be displeased were he to know that our legislators had decided to travel on state expense to Madina for his birthday celebrations, and simultaneously given themselves a hefty pay raise, while poor labourers toil for years to make ends meet? The personal legacy of the Prophet — selflessness, simplicity and love of fellow beings — has been forgotten amidst hypocrisy in the race for power and wealth.

Justice in all its forms, social, political and economical, is among the core teachings of Islam, and we need to always remember that, especially at times of major change, like that taking place at the moment in a number of Muslim countries going through “The Arab Spring”, if we are true followers of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. Never be unjust towards others, even towards those who oppressed you for many years. Let justice always be the light which guides you in this life, as injustice is darkness on the Day of Judgment. When Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, returned to Makkah after more than 20 years of persecution, wars and injustices committed against him and his followers, he returned in peace. Taking revenge for himself was never part of his personality, and though many of his loved relatives and companions were killed in battles with non-Muslims of Makkah over the years, when he entered Makkah, he did so in peace and showed his compassion and forgiveness to his former enemies by declaring a general amnesty to all. The principle of simplicity was another mark of his personality. He led a simple and pure life and stayed away from luxuries.

The rise of Islam is fundamentally linked with the Last Prophet (POBUH), believed by Muslims to be the last in a long line of prophets that includes Moses and Jesus. Because the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the chosen recipient and messenger of the word of God through the divine revelations, Muslims from all walks of life strive to follow his example. After the Holy Qur’an, the sayings of the Prophet (Hadith) and descriptions of his way of life (Sunnah) are the most important Muslim texts. No doubt, Islam is a religion of peace, justice and forgiveness. The principle of moderation was also a part of his character. Hazrat Ali (AS) said: “Moderation was his quality.” He avoided extremism in each step of his life. Whatever he did, it was away from extremes and in a beneficial way. May Allah make us true followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and that we are always inspired in our actions and deeds by his true teachings and excellent manners, for a better world for all, Muslims and non-Muslims. It is an admitted fact that if we want to get success in both the worlds then we have to follow the life of Holy Prophet. As Almighty Allah says in Quran, “If you love Allah, follow me and Allah will love you and forgive your sins” May Almighty Allah guide us to the right path and make us true Muslim.

