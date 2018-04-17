Teaching method workshop at IUB

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

A two-day workshop on case study teaching methods was conducted by Department of Management Sciences, the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Guest speaker, Dr Ehsan ul Haque from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) shared his knowledge on how to improve case-based discussion in classrooms to enrich student’s knowledge.

Workshop was conducted as a part of series of various lectures, events and activities to be conducted under the umbrella of Business, Research and Innovation centre in supervision of Dr Jawad Iqbal (Chairman, DMS).

Faculty showed an immense interest in the workshop and interesting questions the speaker for vertical integration of knowledge maintained answer sessions.

Such workshop tend to stimulate a case based research culture and get evolve in faculty as well as students a passion and potential for innovating the old truth.