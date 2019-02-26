Teachers with bleeding feet keep marching towards Quetta

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Dozens of teachers with bleeding feet have kept marching on foot towards provincial capital Quetta even in freezing cold here. The ‘Asatiza Itehad Balochistan’ teachers started their long and arduous journey on February 20 and after covering 150 kilometers on foot reached neighboring Killa Saifullah district, where they staged a protect demonstration. Teachers from Killa Saifullah also joined them. On their arrival, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr. Akther Mandokhail received the teachers at entry point. Advisor to CM Mutha Khan Kakar while addressing the protest demo held in Killa Saifullah assured them of support.

