Teachers to visit China on two-week training programme

Zubair Qureshi

In order to promote bilateral relations in the fields of education and culture, China and Pakistan are engaged in exchange of teachers and students on a vast scale and at present nearly more than 80,000 Pakistani students are studying at various Chinese universities.

The embassy’s Charge d’affaires Zhao Lijian said this while speaking at the See-off ceremony for 40 teachers who are on way to the Training Programme for Pakistani Teachers 2017. This programme is sponsored by Beijing Municipal Commission of Education (BMCE), said the Charge d’affaires.

This is the third year that the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has sponsored the Pakistani participants, in collaboration with BMCE and Beijing International Education Exchange Center, he said. Executive Director of the HEC Dr Arshad Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mr Zhao Lijian also conveyed the best wishes of Ambassador Sun Weidong and Madame Diana Bao who are currently out of Pakistan to the participants of the training perogramme. “Madame Bao has made a lot of personal contribution to make this programme possible,” said he. Zhao Lijian said Urdu was being taught in seven universities of China. It is because “we believe it is far better to have communication in a mutual way,” he said. He said since past three years, the Chinese embassy had sent 160 teachers to China under this programme; the teachers had been invited from all the provinces and districts of Pakistan.