Teachers urged to raise awareness of self-protection in students

Staff Reporter

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organized a seminar to mark Child Protection Day on Wednesday.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted the impact of child abuse and urged the teachers to play their role in sensitising and raising awareness on self-protection.

“Protection and monitoring are essential tools for positive growth of children. Teaching children on how to protect themselves in different situations helps empower them and make them responsible individuals”, said Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Nizam uddin “All children have the right to protection.

They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up in a protective environment”, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi,

MNA Shaista Pervez Malik was guest of honour. The event was attended by Director Institute of Education Dr. Farkhanda Mazoor,Principal Intermediate College Mahrukh Bukhari, Chairperson Political Science Department Prof Mubina Ali, Director DSA Bushra Nadeem, Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Faleeha Kazmi, faculty members and parents of students.

Dr Ibtsam LCWU, Prof. Dr Aroona Hashmi from Punjab University, Dr Tahir director Punajab Curriculum Board and Tauseef Arshad Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Rights Punjab expressed their views on the topic as key note speakers.