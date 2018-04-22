Teachers training starts tomorrow

Salim Ahmed

The training of the first batch of the newly inducted teachers of public sector colleges of Punjab is going to start from Monday (April 23).

The inaugural ceremony of 12 days training of the 1st batch comprising of 115 college teachers, from the nine divisions of Punjab, will be held at Punjab’s first state of the art Faculty Development Academy (FDA) established by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) located at University of Education, Township Lahore.

Minister for Higher Education Raza Ali Gilani will be the chief guest, whereas, the Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), Govt. of Punjab, Barrister Dr. Nabeel A. Awan will be the guest of honour at the inaugural ceremony.

Among the other guests include Chairperson PHEC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, Additional Secretaries at HED, Director Public Instructions (DPI) colleges, college principals, member of PHEC’s Academic Committee for Training, and Senior officers from HED and PHEC.