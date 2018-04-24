Teachers to focus on student’s conceptual learning

Salim Ahmed

Teachers must focus on the conceptual learning of the students and should discourage rote memorization which erodes the critical ability and productivity of our education system. This was said by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first batch of new college teachers under PHEC’s Induction Training of Colleges Teachers program.

The ceremony which held at state of the art Faculty Development Academy was also attended by Chairperson PHEC Prof. Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, Vice Chancellor UoE Prof. Sr. Rauf e Azam, Additional Secretary Muhammad Tanvir Jabbar, and Academic Committee for Training of PHEC.

Emphasizing the need for teacher training Mr. Gilani said that the modern trends of learning at the global level were rapidly changing, our teacher must get their knowledge and skills up to date matching the global trends. “We need to enable our teachers to effectively share the knowledge and skills with the students in our classrooms, to bring students to their own level by their knowledge, skill and competence.

For this we have to change our system; there is dire need to teach the teachers” the minister said. “At Faculty Development Academy, we have the best resource person to train you for this 12 days intensive training program” he added.

Talking about restoring the trust of students and parents on the public colleges, the minister said that we were to understand the learning needs of our students; create their interest towards learning; and should handle them with respect, love and politeness. This would bring the students to public colleges and help them in conceptual learning.

Speaking about the BS 4-year program run by selected public sector colleges of Punjab, the Minister said that the program is being extended after a thorough evaluation “By 2020, we are planning to introduce BS 4-year program in 736 public sector colleges of Punjab” he said. Trusting upon the newly inducted lecturers, the minister said “we rely on you for the success of this program; you have the experience of that semester system; you have up-to-date knowledge, and you have a devotion” he maintained.

The minister further said that total 3271 lecturers have been inducted in this year, the majority of them are females “we are encouraging females to be the part of college faculty” he said. “To improve the college-student ratio, we will recruit around 4000 more college teachers in the year to come” he added, ”we have built 26 new colleges in the province as well” he further said

Minister further said that 12-day training will be monitored and evaluated and there would be no compromise on the quality. “We have devised a proper mechanism; this training and the future ones, have linked with the regularization, promotion, Scholarship, and transfer posting of the faculty members, only those who will perform better will reap the benefits” he added.

Minister maintained that the commerce colleges of the province have also come under the administrative ambit of HED, “we will develop the structure, makeup missing facilities, and work on capacity building of those colleges” he added

Welcoming the college teachers at Faculty Development Academy, Chairperson PHEC Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin said that 12-day training program is designed to orient the newly inducted college lecturers with new teaching methodologies, class management skills and service rules, regulations and process. “You are the pioneer of this training program; we are going to make you know that your role is more than a teacher, you people are the active members of higher education department for the fulfilment of its vision of quality higher education,” said Dr Nizam.

Dr Nizam emphasized that college teachers should adopt interactive learning approach rather than lecture the students “you should make your classrooms more interactive, inclusive and discussion oriented, should encourage a two-day learning to boost the critical learning abilities of students” Dr Nizam added.