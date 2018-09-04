Teachers’ role

Teachers play a major role in shaping a child’s life. Since children spend a lot of time in school in their formative and impressionable years, teachers wield a great influence on them. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year because it is the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a thinker, philosopher, academician, diplomat and, above all, a great teacher.

Teachers’ Day celebrations are meant to convey the message that we care for the teachers, just as they care for us. On this day, school students often dress up like their teachers and teach their juniors, in the way they have seen their teachers doing. Sometimes, teachers also sit in classrooms and act like students, reliving the time when they were students themselves. This creates a bond of understanding between teachers and students.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

