Teachers’ role widely eulogised

MPs acknowledge role of teachers in socio-economic uplift

Islamabad

The World Teachers’ Day was celebrated worldwide in the globe including Pakistan on Friday to pay tributes and highlights the importance of teachers in a society.

The day is aimed at mobilizing support for teachers and to ensure that the educational and spiritual need of future generations would continue to be met by dedicated teachers. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) the World Teachers Day is celebrated to raise awareness, understanding and appreciation for the vital contribution that teachers have made to education and human development through the centuries.

The day was first held on October 5, 1994, and the event had been held on the same day ever since. While the day mainly recognizes the contributions of teachers, it also invites children and adults to learn from this initiative and contribute positively to the local and global societies. Teacher is the most important person in the educational domain and deserves appreciation on this Teachers’ Day.

Parliamentarians here on Friday acknowledged the key role of teachers in the socio-economic development and general well being of the people in every society.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, the Parliamentarians including Nafeesa Khattak, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Asif Kirmani and Senator Hilal ur Rehman in their comments on International Teachers Day appreciated the contributions of teachers in society.

They said that International Teachers day is celebrated worldwide on October 5 to acknowledge the role of teachers in providing quality education at all level. The parliamentarians said that teachers deserve due recognition for their long lasting impact on the lives of their students which go all out to affect the positive development of every nation.

Senator Rehman Malik said, he believed that a teacher always utter absolutely right words so we should come upto the expectations of them added that the nation should pay highest respect to their teachers as this is the only way to progress in the comity of nations.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said that Pakistani teachers are quite dedicated to deliver their best and their contribution is leading us towards the path of progress. Senator Hilal ur Rehman also paid tribute to his teachers.

Educationists, Teachers, Communities and Parents on Friday urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

They said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense, as we salute teachers on the World Teachers Day.—APP

