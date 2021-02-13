Teachers refuse to conduct National Prosperity Survey

Amraiz Khan

Teachers from Lahore have refused to conduct a National Prosperity Survey and talks in this regard with the Education Authority Lahore failed on Saturday. There will be a full scale protest outside the DC office, said leader of the teachers. CEO Education Pervez Akhtar and Additional DC Shahid Kathia left the meeting due to the noise of teachers.

According to details, the National Prosperity Survey at Government Central Model School Rattigan Road was discussed with teachers from across the Lahore of the Education Authority and the district administration in which the teachers refused to conduct the prosperity survey. Education CEO Pervez Akhtar Khan said that teachers should support the government on the National Prosperity Survey on which the teachers chanted slogans and demanded that only teaching work would be taken from the teachers.

Teachers said that when children do not give good results, disciplinary action is initiated against the teachers concerned. The teachers said that the schools had already been closed for eight months so now when shcools are opened the teachers should be allowed to teach in the schools. Education CEO Pervez Akhtar Khan had to resign twice due to the noise of teachers. Education CEO Pervez Akhtar Khan said that the survey would have to be done by the teachers in any case. The teachers went outside the DC office and protested and threatened to expand the scope of the protest if their duties were not terminated.