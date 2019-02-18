Teachers protest for regularization

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The number of Sindh University test pass teachers took out a protest rally in favor of their demand for regularization of jobs, after marching various routes it culminated in front of Press Club Shikarpur, here on Monday.

The rally was led by Saleem Ahmed Shaikh, Roshan Ali Bhayo, Nizakat Ali Rahoojo, Majid Ali Mangi, and others under the banner of Sindh University test pass teachers’ action committee Shikarpur taluka chapter.

Speaking on the occasion leaders expressed their concerns and said that who have been discharging their responsibilities since 2010 while after passing at least nine years Sindh government is reluctant in regularizing Sindh University test pass teachers’ and termed it as sheer injustice with teachers.

Protester asked for Sindh government to take steps for regularization of Sindh University test pass teachers otherwise who threatened if their demand could not meet who extend their protest movement and convene a mammoth rally towards Chief Minister House Karachi for their legitimate demand. Protesters were shouting slogans in favour of their demand on the occasion.

