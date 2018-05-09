Teachers pledge support for polio eradication

Peshawar

All FATA Teachers’ Association in a meeting with Coordinator Emergency Operations Center (EOC) FATA Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that they are in full support for polio eradication across FATA. All FATA Teachers’ Association President Khan Malik said “we support and ready to contribute in every effort against polio in FATA, said a press release. He said this after visiting EOC FATA during which Coordinator EOC FATA informed visiting delegation about the role and responsibilities of EOC FATA and its sections.

On the occasion, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that teachers have a key role in the progress made towards polio eradication in FATA.—APP